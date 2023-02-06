GRANT CITY, Mo. — The official open house and ribbon cutting ceremony for Rick Frese’s new business venture, Thrivent, was held on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Frese is an associate representative for Thrivent, a faith-based organization that emphasizes helping people financially, he said. One of the business’s main goals, he said, is to understand where people are with their finances, find out where they want to be, and then help customers get there.
The office is now open, located on the southeast corner of the square.