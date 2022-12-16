SHERDIAN, Mo. — Despite the declining population, Corey Farrell is bringing new life to Sheridan by opening his auto mechanic shop, Midwest Ag and Auto Repair.
The Worth County Progress Organization helped host an official grand opening and ribbon cutting on Saturday to welcome the business into the county and show support.
“I think it’s huge for Worth County to get all the new businesses we can,” Kevin Fisher, economic developer for the Worth County Progress Organization said. “... All of those businesses that open up are tremendous and we’re going to try to celebrate about six or seven more in the (next) few months.”
Farrell, who has lived in Worth County his entire life, has been interested in welding and auto repair for several years and finally made the decision to open up a physical shop.
“I’ve just kind of been doing it forever and got tired of working for everybody else, so I thought I’d give it a go,” Farrell said.
The business is housed in a small white building on Jefferson Street, which has been home to several auto repair shops and gas stations dating back to the 1950s. During the open house, Farrell brought out original floor plans as friends and family stood around the shop’s front office reminiscing over who had opened different auto shops and gas stations in Sheridan over the years.
The history of these shops played a role in where Farrell decided to open Midwest Ag, aside from the physical location.
“I remember it being open when I was a little kid and I hated to see it (the building) sit and rot,” Farrell said.
Midwest Ag and Auto Repair opened its doors on Oct. 17, offering a wide variety of services. Farrell offers fabrication, tire repairs and next-day tire delivery, auto and semi repairs, agriculture services, pipe fence and portable welding.
“It’s been busy,” Farrell said. “Seven days a week and still can’t keep up. It’s been a challenge but it’s going good.”