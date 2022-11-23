GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County University of Missouri Extension recently teamed up with Mission Possible to supply clothing and personal hygiene items to the Worth County R-III School District.
During the month of October, the Worth County Extension Council, with the help of Mission Possible, and other community members helped stock the shelves of the Worth County school district with sweatpants, hats, gloves, shirts, socks, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant and other personal hygiene items.
Items were dropped off at the Worth County Extension Office and then delivered to the school.