REDDING, Iowa — Helen Combs’ visitors on Sunday afternoon were Dean Olney, Duane Olney, Joe Olney and Geri Uresk.
Gladys Jones returned home on Monday after spending a week with Donna and Kent Blunck in Des Moines. Gladys visited with Connie Allen on Thursday and with Mary and Cindy Daniels and Carla Jo Davis at Clearview on Saturday. She also called on Jeanie Jones on Saturday and they went to Helen Harris’ in Allendale. On Sunday, Helen Harris and Gladys went to Lamoni for lunch and then visited with Mary and Cindy Daniels and Carla Jo Davis at Clearview Home. They went to the movie Sunday afternoon at the Princess Theater and later had ice cream at the Dari Sweet.
Ginny Quick was hostess for the Methodist Action Club meeting on Tuesday night at her home. Ginny visited with Berta Quick at the Estates during the week.
Kathy and Dan Quick visited with Berta Quick at the Estates in Mount Ayr on Saturday.
Peter and Reyna Shervheim from Des Moines were Saturday visitors at Jen and Melinda Shervheim’s. Jan and Melinda, Myron and Ardys Shervheim from Johnston, Matthew Shervheim from Des Moines, Laura and Steven Henry and family from Adel, Nathan Shervheim from Des Moines and Aiden Shervheim from Ames were lunch guests at Peter and Reyna Shervheim’s in Des Moines on Sunday.
John Hunt from Coralville was a Saturday afternoon visitor at Bobbi Bainum’s. Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum had supper on Thursday at the Old Towne Café in Allendale. Connie Allen visited at Bobbi Bainum’s on Friday. Bobbi called on Lena Hunt and Lisa Hargrave in Grant City on Friday.
Vickie Jeanes visited with Cindy Snethen on Sunday after church. Dick and Cindy Snethen went to Eagleville to visit with Nadine and Leonard Cracraft Sunday afternoon. On Wednesday, Cindy Snethen took Linda Pickering out for lunch in Creston to celebrate her birthday.
Get well wishes are sent out to Easton LaFollette, baby son of BayLee Darrah and Chase LaFollette, who is hospitalized in Des Moines.