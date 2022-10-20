ALBANY, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center – Albany recently announced the addition of Jason Gault, D.O., a board-certified general surgeon to its staff this month.
“We are pleased to have Dr. Jason Gault join the Albany team,” said Dr. Katie Dias, president of MMC-A. “Having Dr. Gault on our staff will allow us to expand our surgical services and continue our abilities to provide quality care close to home.”
According to a news release, Gault earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree at Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. He completed his general surgery residency at Mount Clemens Regional Medical Center in Mount Clemens, Michigan, and his master’s degree in business administration in health care leadership through Rockhurst University in Kansas City.
“Dr. Gault’s philosophy of care is aligned with Mosaic’s approach of placing patient needs first,” Dias said in a statement. “He understands what a privilege it is to be trusted with a person’s care.”
To make an appointment with Dr. Gault, please call 660-726-1210.