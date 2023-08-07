ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Northwest District Office in St. Joseph focused on hiring multiple full-time maintenance workers.
Maintenance workers perform routine, entry-level duties related to the maintenance of the state’s roadways and facilities. Full-time maintenance employees receive on-the-job training and other benefits including retirement, paid vacation, sick and parental leave, medical, vision and dental insurance. MoDOT is a diverse workplace dedicated to safety and personal and professional development.
Starting salary for maintenance workers is $19.08 per hour. This position is also eligible for an additional $3 to $6 per hour when working winter/emergency operations activities. Conditional offers may be made and start dates could be determined on-site during the fair.
Job fair information
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 9
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Location: Northwest District Office (3602 N. Belt Hwy, St. Joseph, MO 64506)
Applicant information
- Bring a valid driver’s license.
- Applications to be completed onsite. An active email address will be required.
- Interview, pre-employment drug screening, background check, medical, physical and work simulations may be administered on-site. Applicants should plan time to complete all process steps.
- Please wear casual clothes, tennis shoes and bring any necessary corrective eyewear and/or hearing devices.