GRANT CITY, Mo. — As far as boasting goes, there is an abundance of praise to be heard from Mission Possible board president Kelley Ross, as well as her predecessor Marti Myers.
The organization was founded in 2004, and has since been serving the Worth County community by way of a food pantry, which is completely funded by donations and the proceeds of the thrift store operating out of the same building. The organization is run by the Mission Possible board, which, as Kelley Ross puts it, make the decisions, pay the bills and moves the organization forward.
“But it’s more important what the board doesn’t do,” Ross clarified, “because the volunteers do the vast majority of the work.”
One such volunteer is Mary Kay Hunt, who is currently acting as the food pantry director. According to Ross, the need for food in the community has been rising, with the pantry having served 50 households comprised of 89 individuals in the month of November.
Among those households, 800 pounds of food and 400 pounds of meat have been distributed, all through the work of Mission Possible volunteers, as well as the donations of a supportive community.
“We are constantly astounded by the ridiculous generosity that we find. We are constantly stunned by the things that God is doing,” Ross explained. “We are a faith-based organization, like on our last food pantry report it says ‘With God all things are possible.’ It’s almost on a regular basis that we have anonymous donations; community organizations and businesses donate a lot of resources.”
Walmart and Hy-Vee are credited among these organizations, as Walmart donates food to the food pantry, and Ryan Owens, the manager of the local Hy-Vee, ensures that pantry volunteers can find the best deals on food and other items.
Until recently, Mission Possible was located on the square, in a tiny building that was piled wall-to-wall with donations and product. Ross explained that one of the biggest goals of the food pantry was to get a new building and an entirely new system for storing and processing donations. This was something that was desperately needed and was only achieved after a failed attempt to construct a new building from scratch.
“That building could not have happened without the team of Paul and Marti Myers,” Ross recalled. “They worked endless hours. It’s a very nice building that will serve us for many years. A lot of people have said it’s the nicest thrift store in the area. Our sales have nearly doubled since we moved into the new building.”
The opportunities that the new building provides Mission Possible is extensive, with an entirely separate room dedicated to sorting through the donations and a food pantry room at least twice the size of the previous one. It also comes with the addition of a storage closet, which was not a luxury that the pantry previously had access to.
“Before, we would keep the out-of-season clothes in these big tubs, and our volunteers would have to get them down and drag everything out, so one of our main goals with the new place was to get everything on wheels,” said Marti Myers, past president and current treasurer of the organization. “We love our volunteers, and we wanted to be kind to them and their backs, so nothing goes in tubs anymore.”
There is also a brand new donation shed, with doors for breakable and non-breakable items that serve as a perfect drop off point for community members who want to leave donations outside of the usual hours. Mission Possible is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and 9-12 on Saturdays. They are always looking for volunteers to work the cash register, help go through donations, pick up food shipments and much more. Mission possible hopes to continue going forward on a positive trajectory and, now that they’ve finally gotten their new building, get back to their initial goal of feeding the community of Worth County.