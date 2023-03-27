GRANT CITY, Mo. — Midwest Data Center and United Fiber, both internet providers located respectively in Rock Port and Savannah, are competing for the business of Worth County locals.
Midwest Data Center has a connection to Worth County, working closely with the Grant City Board of Aldermen to provide internet services to its citizens, though many are choosing to make the switch to United Fiber, due to its high-speed fiber service.
Midwest Data Center has provided internet to City Hall in Grant City for a number of years.
Currently, Midwest Data provides maximum download speeds of 25 megabits per second in Worth County — the bare minimum of what the Federal Communications Commission defines as “high-speed” or “broadband” internet.
United Fiber, however, offers speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second after laying fiber throughout the county. Most recently, earlier this year, United Fiber connected 42 homes around Allendale as part of a larger $261 million grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The Worth County portion totaled $236,113 along with $39,243 from the Worth County Commission.