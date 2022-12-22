GRANT CITY, Mo. — Well we did get rain last week and it sounds like we are going to get snow this week! I’m not looking forward to it but when you live in Missouri you have to expect it. I’m sure the kids would love to have snow for Christmas.
Marc and I had Christmas with Monte and Janice and their family on Sunday. We had Mexican food as we had all had turkey and ham for Thanksgiving. The main course was cheese enchiladas and black bean soup and some other Mexican dishes and dips and plenty of dessert. Of course the best part was watching my great-grandsons open their gifts.
Our condolences go out to the family of James Kerwin, he was a long-time resident of Grant City. May he rest in peace.
I hope you were in town Saturday night for the “Light up the Night” parade for little Axlyn Gladstone. I don’t know how many entries they had but there were a lot. It just goes to show what a caring community we live in. It was very cold but that didn’t stop them. Thanks to the CIA for sponsoring it. It is my understanding that she was in town and was able to watch the parade. She passed away on Monday morning. Our sympathies go out to her family. She will be missed.
We are going to be closed on Monday, Dec. 26th. We decided to close because the courthouse and city offices and the bank are all going to be closed.
Our condolences go out to the family of Margaret Locke. She lived here in Grant City for many years before moving to Maryville where she had an apartment for several years. May she RIP.
Drop by anytime for a cup of coffee. Everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on.
We wish all of you a MERRY CHRISTMAS and a HAPPY HEALTHY NEW YEAR!!