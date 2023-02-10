GRANT CITY, Mo. — Worth County Treasurer Stephanie Hardy is a Worth County local, living with her husband of 25 years on her family farm. She has two kids and will soon have two grandchildren, and prior to deciding to become treasurer, she worked in the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division in Maryville for 11 years before deciding that she wanted to get involved in a more local capacity.
“I really was just ready to get back in the community, and get back home,” Hardy explained. “I was never around, I was gone 7-6 everyday, so I was just eager to get back into the community and find something here, locally.”
Hardy explained that this job has hardships just like anything else, especially when you’re just starting out. She says she still has a lot to learn. Prior to her taking on the role of treasurer, the position was filled by Linda Brown, who Hardy says has been instrumental in her learning process as she steps into this new role.
“Linda’s been great,” she said. “I got in here during her term and she showed me a lot of stuff and taught me a lot of things. There’s some things that I missed out on because I wasn’t in here every day. It’s challenging, sometimes it takes a while because you’re not walking in knowing anything. I expect the first year to be challenging.”
Hardy predicts the possibilities of switching over to an automatic system when it comes to payroll, as opposed to the physical checks, but she wants to get settled into her position before she begins exploring new additions.
“I don’t deal with the public a lot,” Hardy said. “But my door is always open. If someone wants to come visit or has a question, I’ll do my best to answer the question. I may not know, but my door is always open to any questions that people might have in the community.”