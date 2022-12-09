GRANT CITY, Mo. — Each week, the Times-Tribune speaks with a member of the community to learn more about what they do. Featured this week is Worth County Senior Center Board Chairwoman Barbara Stephenson.
Stephenson, now retired, moved back to Grant City 30 years ago with her husband, who has since passed away. Outside of the center, Stephenson enjoys playing golf, but she spends most of her time with center activities.
“I spend a lot of my time here,” she said. “We have an exercise class three mornings a week here, and we have a potluck and a breakfast once a month. I also do the weekly newsletter.”
Stephenson is the Worth County Senior Center Board chairwoman, but says running the center is a group effort from the eight board members as well as community members who make donations.
“We all work together,” she said. “There is no funding, everything is donation.”
Everything from new ceiling tiles, to new windows in the front of the building has been provided by donations from community members, the sale of donated items or local families who have passed away and donated money toward the center. Stephenson said that their next big project will be trying to update the air conditioner.
Though keeping the center going seems like a complicated task, Stephenson cites positive teamwork for making her job that much easier.
“Really … it’s just a nice bunch of people to work with. It’s hard to say there’s anything that’s hard about it,” she said. “We’d like to see everybody involved, I mean, the senior center is a county senior center, it belongs to everybody, and everybody is welcome.”
The center provides space for events throughout the week, from exercise classes to weekly Narcotics Anonymous meetings hosted by the Higher Purpose Group. These events, and the center as a whole, are open to everyone in the community, and as Stephenson says each week in her newsletter, “The coffee pot is always on.”