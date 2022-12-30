GRANT CITY, Mo. — Each week, the Times-Tribune will speak with a member of the community to learn more about what they do. This week, the Times-Tribune spoke with Worth County R-III Elementary Principal Chuck Borey.
Borey grew up in Worth County, Iowa, in a family of educators. His father was also an elementary principal, while his mother was a teacher. He later went on to marry another teacher and track coach, Janice Borey, continuing the trend of Borey educators. He has been at Worth County R-III for 30 years, spending 19 years as a social studies teacher as well as a football and track coach before spending the last 11 years as elementary principal.
Over that time, one of the key things that Borey has learned in his time as principal, is just how essential a good support system is — one that he has found in his staff of teachers.
“It’s probably the best staff that I could ever ask for,” Borey said. “They make my job so much easier, because they do a wonderful job, so that makes me not have to worry or worry about them, because I know they’re gonna do their job 100 percent to their capability and I’m just there to help them when needed.”
Borey said that the majority of his job is observing the teachers and students, assisting with elementary lunch, and of course, dealing with disciplinary action, which is his least favorite part of being principal. His favorite part, he said, is getting to greet the kids every morning as they come into school.
“Every day is a new day,” he explained. “You learn things as they happen, and you can’t prepare yourself totally for the situations. I’ve learned that all the elementary kids, they’re all special in their own way. They all need something, they all want something.”
Borey’s personal goal as principal is to ensure that each child wants to and is excited to come to school. It is his hope that every child at Worth County R-III feels cared for, and that they belong, a sentiment that is extended to the students’ parents as well.
“I appreciate when people, if they have a concern, come talk to me,” he said. “Stop by my office, call me, anything, because if there’s a concern, I can’t try to fix it if I don’t know about it. Parents act like they don’t want to bother us, or they don’t want to cause trouble, but if there’s a situation or they have a concern, I appreciate it if they come visit with me.”