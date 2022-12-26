GRANT CITY, Mo. — Each week, the Times-Tribune will speak with a member of the community to learn more about what they do. This week’s interview is with high school Principal Jon Adwell.
Adwell has been the principal of Worth County R-III for 11 years, having spent 25 years in education in total. He spent seven years in the classroom in Trenton, and was an administrator for seven years prior to coming to work at Worth County.
“I love kids,” Adwell commented. “I love coaching kids, seeing them grow. I’m happy to start a new chapter in my life, but hopefully I plan to continue to coach for a few more years. I mean, I couldn’t give that up.”
Adwell announced his retirement at last month’s board meeting, citing a shift in priority as his reasoning for the decision.
“You know, with Dad’s injury this summer, the accident, you know I think it really put things in perspective,” he explained. “I wanted to be there for him and the farm.”
Adwell enjoys farming, among other things such as football and woodworking, all of which he plans to focus on during his newfound free time post-retirement. Before he leaves, however, he hopes to continue to achieve the goal he set from the very beginning of his administrative career.
“From the get-go, I never wanted kids to feel like they didn’t belong,” Adwell stated. “That’s one of my biggest things, I wanted to make sure kids felt that sense of belonging. I wanted to really encourage them to get involved at school, whether that be music or football or basketball, scholar bowl, whatever. I wanted them to experience that sense of belonging, and I feel like I was able to touch a lot of kids that way.”
The main thing that Adwell has learned from his time in administration, he said, is that even though times change, kids are still kids, who need love and that sense of belonging he has longed to create. They still need structure, even, as he explains, if they say that they don’t.
Upon his upcoming departure, he has a message for the members of the Worth County community.
“I appreciate them trusting me with their kids,” Adwell said. “I understand that the product we’re putting out there isn’t something that goes out on an assembly line, I know it’s their kids, and it’s a very valuable commodity. I just want to thank everyone for their support over the years. I want to wish (new principal Josh) Smith all the luck in the world, and know that the support that we have here in our community is unmatched.”