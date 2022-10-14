GRANT CITY, Mo. — Each week, the Times-Tribune will speak with a member of the community to learn more about what they do. This week, the Times-Tribune spoke with Worth County Clerk Roberta Owens, who was recently elected to another four-year term.
“So I hope to serve the people in this office honestly, openly and fairly, to the best of my ability, as my father did before me,” she told the Times-Tribune.
According to Owens, who has been in office since 2011, her most important duty as county clerk is conducting all of the elections in the county. But she also has a multitude of other duties.
“… Everything that comes in and out of the courthouse goes through my office,” she said. “I’m in charge of paying the bills. I have to unplug the stool, I have to fix lightbulbs. My other main duty is keeping the minutes for the commissioners.”
Currently, Owens said she’s working on the November election, as well as the upcoming budget files to be worked up for October.
“There’s a lot of complicated forms, but I like doing them,” Owens said. “… I’d say probably the hardest, or what gives me the most worry, is the elections — making sure things are correct and completed correctly.”
Outside of the county clerk’s office, Owens enjoys golf and maintaining the golf course. She said she’s been spending most of her free time getting the new clubhouse set up, as well as taking care of repairs around the course.
Owens also enjoys crafts and scrapbooking, but the only hobby that rivals her love of golf is that of delving into Worth County history and genealogy.
Owens described herself as “very community-minded,” currently holding positions on the golf and skating rink board, as well as previous positions on several other local boards that she has since moved away from.
She said that that she’s always loved Worth County and the people here, and that she thinks it’s a good place to live.