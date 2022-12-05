GRANT CITY, Mo. — Each week, the Times-Tribune will speak with a member of the community to learn more about what they do. This week, the Times-Tribune spoke with Worth County Assessor Miles Spainhower.
Spainhower is a Worth County native, born and raised on his family’s farm east of town. He graduated from Worth County High School in 1990 and joined the military in 1991, serving a 22-year career.
“After I left the military,” Spainhower explained, “I had various jobs and finally decided to run for assessor so I could move back home.”
Now returning to life on his family farm, Spainhower works as the assessor, in which he described using the guidelines of the state tax commission to assign value to real estate and personal property.
“So when I say real estate, what I really mean are improvements,” he clarified. “Anytime you have new construction or additions and alterations, we go through and we assign value to that.”
The hardest part of the assessor job, Spainhower said, is tracking land sales and splits among family members of multigenerational families, many of whom are gifted large amounts of property from parents and grandparents. In his time as assessor, he has implemented a management information system titled DEVNET, which integrates the collector, recorder and the clerk allowing each to see data from the others.
Housed in the office next to Spainhower’s is a commercial-grade local area network that he set up to serve the entire courthouse. In addition to these accomplishments, the assessor’s office is included among the first in the community to make the switch to fiber internet.
He would like the community to know that the assessor’s office is here to serve and to please report any errors by calling into the office at 660-564-2153.