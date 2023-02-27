GRANT CITY, Mo. — Worth County’s new 4-H Youth Program Associate Dana Auffert is a local who has been present in the Worth County community for 18 years, active in the school system as a substitute teacher and coach, and has supported her children as they have participated in the Worth County football program. Auffert is married with three kids and currently lives on her husband’s family farm, while having recently accepted the role of 4-H Youth Program Associate.
“I was a fourth generation 4-H’er and then I became the 4-H leader for my kids,” she said. “Actually Dalanie’s still in 4-H in Nodaway County. I have been working with extension since July of 2018 as a 4-H person in Nodaway County.”
As the 4-H Youth Program Associate, or YPA for short, Auffert’s job is to work with the 4-H programs in the county, assisting with 4-H activities and events and helping youth and their families as they go through the program.
The kids, ages 5-18, that are a part of 4-H take on projects that correspond with a range of different skills, including but not limited to animal projects, cooking, sewing, arts and crafts, graphic design and robotics.
“There’s lots of STEM- and STEAM-related projects,” Auffert said. “So it’s not just what everyone thinks of 4-H, which is cows and pigs and stuff — what we would consider traditional.”
In addition to 4-H student projects, Auffert and the 4-H program are heavily involved in the lives and education of the county’s students. Two of the programs that Auffert is in the process of starting here at Worth County are the Snack program and Embryology.
In these programs, Auffert will be present in the classrooms of fifth and sixth grade students, teaching them about the importance of nutritional eating and showing them firsthand the science behind chickens and the egg hatching process.
The Snack program in particular, as Auffert describes it, has a unique goal of arming older kids with nutrition education in the hopes that they can serve their community and assist in educating younger generations on the importance of healthy eating.
In addition to this program, each grade will be tasked with choosing a leadership project that will help expand the county’s knowledge of nutrition and healthy habits. This, as it happens, is just the tip of the iceberg for what Auffert has in mind.
“I really just want to grow,” she said. “I also want to get the word out for what 4-H is, because I think there’s the potential for growth. I just want to get the kids involved in different activities and learn who everybody is.”
Auffert says that the needs of every county are different, but she already has some connections and programs in place here in Worth County, so she hopes to continue to become more involved in the community and maintain the 4-H presence that already exists, as well as build upon it.
She is excited to be here, and looks forward to serving the community in a different capacity than she has in the past.