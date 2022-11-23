GRANT CITY, Mo. — Each week, the Times-Tribune will speak with a member of the community to learn more about what they do. This week, the Times-Tribune spoke with Worth County R-III Superintendent Chris Healy.
Healy is a Worth County graduate and a former Worth County teacher, having taught for 15 years while getting his master’s degree in K-12 administration, as well as his specialist degree in superintendency. He received both of these degrees from Northwest Missouri State University, as well as his undergraduate degree in computer science. It was following this training that he accepted the superintendent position in the fall of 2021.
“It’s kind of exciting,” Healy said. “Every day I’m learning a little more about what needs to be done or how I can do it better. It’s nice that we have a good support system here at Worth County, with the administration and the staff that helped me along the way. It’s nice to kind of have an interaction with everybody in the district. It’s nice to see that different side of it and be a part of everything good that the school district does.”
Healy described his biggest challenge as “figuring out something new every day,” noting that he spends every day trying to learn how to do his job better and support the people around him.
“It’s just figuring out the unknowns, because every day in education there’s something new, and then with this new role that magnifies it a little bit,” he said. “So the challenge is just learning every day and communication with other superintendents or staff to try and do the best we can.”
Healy pinpointed communication as one of the most important parts of his job, since there are a lot of people in the school as well as in the community who can provide resources that will fuel and inform positive decisions. He also cites his organizational skills and his attention to detail as being important tools when it comes to making decisions regarding the school district.
Overall, among all the skills and resources that Healy brings to the table, one of the most prominent is that of his local heritage and dedication to the community, one that his entire family is a part of.
“I mean, it’s been a part of my life for 30, 35 years, so I am really passionate about the students and the staff and the community,” he said. “I really enjoy doing what I’m doing and doing what’s best for the students at Worth County. My family has spent their lives trying to make the school a better place, and I want to continue that as far as that goes.”