GRANT CITY, Mo. — Worth County Recorder of Deeds Amanda Gilland is an Eagleville native, having met her husband Brett while in high school. They have been married for 16 years and have three kids: Evelyn, 13; Jarrett, 11; and Nolan, 6. She is currently involved with PTO and summer baseball and softball, as well as serving on the school board. She attended college at Northwest Missouri State University, getting her degree in accounting before accepting a position in Kansas City for four years. After deciding to be a stay-at-home mom for a while, she began working as a deputy recorder under former Recorder of Deeds Barbara Folland, before deciding to run for recorder herself once her youngest started kindergarten.
Upon being elected Recorder of Deeds, Gilland began officially filling the position the first week of January.
“It’s been good,” Gilland said. “We’ve just been kind of figuring out where everything is and setting up my own office. Everybody that’s stopped by has been very nice, so it’s … getting settled in now.”
According to Gilland, her transition into the role has been significantly influenced by her time with Folland, whom she developed a friendship with over the course of their eight years working together. Gilland stated that said friendship has been incredibly helpful when it comes to transitioning into her new position.
“I think serving under Barb has definitely helped me understand the day-to-day business aspect of things. And my relationship with Barb is good that I can call her if I have a question or, you know, if I’m not sure where this is, I’m fully confident in being able to call her.”
Upon being asked about her duties as the recorder of deeds, Gilland said that she “records the deeds” of things that go on in the county, which consist of land transfers, trust records, county surveys, and marriage licenses.
Gilland said that the biggest challenge she’s faced so far is knowing how to navigate the duties that don’t come around quite as often, with Worth County being as small as it is. Certain duties, such as marriage licenses, only happen once a month or once a quarter, so she said she hasn’t had as much practice at some things as she’d like to quite yet.
Her goals, aside from the hope that she can serve the community as well as Folland did, consist of exploring the options for online lookups for deeds.
“Not e-filing,” she clarified. “I don’t want people to get scared that e-filing is where I’m going. I’m not sure that that’s something that Worth County is ever gonna be concerned with. But just being able to have some kind of electronic lookup of some things, I think would be handy for people. The old way works, it just is a little slower than being able to type something into the computer, so I’m gonna look into some options and see if it’s cost beneficial. I definitely want to make sure that the taxpayers’ dollars are used appropriately.”
Gilland wants the community to know that her door is open, and she is happy to help anyone who is searching for something. She said she is an invested community member who is here to stay, and wants what’s best for Worth County, as it directly affects her and her family.