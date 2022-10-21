GRANT CITY, Mo. — Each week, the Times-Tribune will speak with a member of the community to learn more about what they do. This week, the Times-Tribune spoke with Worth County Public Librarian Kandi Hughes.
After retiring from her role as the Worth County R-III School District bookkeeper, which she served as for 23 years, Hughes took on the librarian position in December.
“There’s so many things I want to do and just don’t have time to,” she said. “I have a lot of things that I’ve accomplished, but I still have more things I want to do.”
She describes it as having been a busy year so far, full of projects and programs like an ocean-themed Summer Reading program, a new program that encourages reading 1,000 books before kindergarten, a social hour every Thursday morning as well as a Saturday Morning Activity Hour.
“One thing people don’t realize, until you do a job, you don’t know what the job is,” Hughes said, “When people think about a librarian, they think about books, they think about reading — they don’t think about the bookkeeping. I was able to bring my bookkeeping skills to this job.”
Hughes, a native of Omaha, Nebraska, detailed how different small-town living is to her past experiences, having graduated high school in a suburb with a class of 800 students. She described her time in the suburbs as an environment full of “small cliques” where you just know your friends, as opposed to knowing everyone.
“I feel like the bigger the city, the less you know your neighbors,” she said, “When you come to a small community, everybody wants to be your friend. You get to know a lot about your community.”
Hughes holds a unique perspective on the library position, as she has not only published a trilogy of action/suspense novels, but is in the process of writing her fourth novel: a standalone featuring real locations and historical facts mixed in with fictional dialogue. Her first three novels are “The Flame Manipulator,” “The Flame Impersonator” and “The Flame Annihilator.”
“I am creating a section on local authors,” Hughes stated, “I feel like our society as a whole, they know the big names like James Patterson, and those are the books people tend to read because they’ve heard of the author. We have a lot of good authors. I mean, I assume in the state of Missouri, there’s another Mark Twain, we just don’t know it.”
Hughes recently began a new Saturday Morning Activity Hour, which features presentations keying in on local authors and all that local literary talents have to offer. Julia Wideman, biography author and teacher at Worth County R-III, kicked off the first event, soon to be followed by Amy Houts, author of more than 100 books in her career.
Outside of writing and the library, Hughes is an avid reader who enjoys several genres from nonfiction to action/suspense, which she claims as her personal favorite. As a young girl, Hughes had a love of the library, and would look forward to the summer months when she could check out books. Her hope and vision is that everyone would love reading and the library just as much as she does.
“I’m still working on getting the public to understand it’s a partnership library,” she said. “A lot of people still think of it as a school library, since we’re a unicorn. We’re the only one in the state that’s a K-12 library partnered with a public library, and I want the public to come use it. We are here for all ages, preschool through retirement, young, old, everybody.”
Hughes will be in Jefferson City later this week, attending a meeting for new librarians and library directors. She will have the opportunity to meet with Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and State Librarian Robin Westphal, as well as receive a tour of the state library.