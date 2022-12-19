GRANT CITY, Mo. — Each week, the Times-Tribune will speak with a member of the community to learn more about what they do. This week’s interview is with University of Missouri Extension office manager Kevin Fisher.
Fisher is a longtime teacher, retiring after 34 years, with 30 being spent in Stanberry. Though retired, he continues to spend his time teaching adult education classes in Albany, as well as the correctional facility in Maryville.
“Adult ed (is for) anyone who doesn’t have their high school diploma,” Fisher explained. “It used to be called GED but now it’s called HISET.”
Outside of teaching, Fisher works in the MU Extension office, which is dedicated to providing agricultural information and services to rural communities, as well as working toward bringing in new business and general community improvement.
“We try to promote new businesses in Worth County and Grant City, anything that’s going to better Worth County,” he said. “We’re working on getting rural water over to some residents in Sheridan. Because they don’t have access to rural water. Broadband has been a big one for both extension and Worth County Progress so we’ve really been trying to try to get that hard to get that in the county to hopefully help with new businesses.”
According to Fisher, the extension office came with the challenge of learning how everything works and learning to juggle the different events and organizations. But it also tapped into Fisher’s personal interest in planning.
“That’s probably the one some of my favorites is, you know, planning activities,” Fisher answered. “And I’ve always been a guy with numbers. So the finance part of it’s been fun. But I enjoy being out with people and promoting accounting.”
Fisher credits his coworkers, consisting of County Engagement Specialist Randa Doty as well as Extension Engagement Specialist Gina Lucas, for all of the work they’ve done to aid with the improvement of Worth County.
“It’s a great place to live, and with broadband being able to, you know, hopefully bring some of the new, the younger people into the county to live here and be able to work outside of the county or online, I think broadband opens that up,” he said. “So it’s a great place to live, a great place to raise up a family and if you ever need anything you can call on lots of people to help you out. It’s just part of being in a rural community.
“It’s awesome.”