GRANT CITY, Mo. — Each week, the Times-Tribune will speak with a member of the community to learn more about what they do. This week, the Times-Tribune spoke with Grant City Mayor Debbie Roach, who is nearing her 27th year in office.
“Twenty-seven years, I’ll (have been) on the council and mayor, come April of 2023,” Roach said. “I’ve been here so long I forgot.”
Roach, who was first appointed in 1998, describes her job as “uneventful, but rewarding.”
“It’s not as easy as some might think. But as I said in the beginning, it’s very rewarding. And I think at least everybody needs to serve on the City Council at least one term so that they can get an idea of what all it entails and what all it involves.”
Currently, Roach has been working toward improving code enforcement, an endeavor that she has been actively pursuing for the past 20 years.
Aside from the occasional day-to-day duties, most of Roach’s job revolves around city council meetings and city ordinances, which consist of matters ranging from utilities and land use to public health, safety, and welfare.
“You know, there’s a lot of different aspects of it that people probably don’t realize,” she said.
Outside of City Hall, Roach enjoys her retirement from a typical 9-to-5, spending her free time with her grandkids as well as her husband.
According to Roach, she was born and raised in this community, and describes it as “a good community with good people.”
“And I want to make sure that, working along with others, that we ensure that the future of the community is intact and that it continues to grow in the right direction.”