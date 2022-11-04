DENVER, Mo. — Each week, the Times-Tribune speaks with a member of the community to learn more about what they do. This week, the Times-Tribune spoke with Worth County’s Helen Foster, who’s taken on the job of general upkeep at the Denver Schoolhouse.
Helen is no stranger to the Denver school — her father taught there in the 1940s and ’50s, and her mother and sister are both alumni. Foster just missed the cut, as the school closed as part of consolidation in 1964, just before she started the first grade.
The Denver Schoolhouse is a local landmark, as it is not only full of history, but also is the last two-story, wooden-structured schoolhouse left in the state of Missouri. Built in 1870 and redone in 2017, the place has been kept up and running through the tireless work of the late Ledora Combs, the assistance of the Denver Community Betterment group, as well as the work and contributions of other local volunteers.
“I joined Denver Community Betterment in 2008,” Foster recalled, “and then when Ledora Combs passed away in 2014, I guess it kind of became more of my responsibility.”
Foster is a long-time resident of Worth County, having graduated from Worth County R-III in 1976. She lives with her husband Richard on the family farm — the fourth generation to have lived on the premises. Foster and her family have resided in Worth County since the 1840s, and as a history buff, she likes to look back and learn all about it.
“I like to read,” she explained. “Civil War history and World War II history are my favorite.”
Aside from her love of history, Foster also has a love of gardening and bird watching, and is active in the Denver Baptist Church. Specifically, her love of history has been well-fueled by the schoolhouse, which is home to more than 150 binders of historical information compiled over 30 years by Combs, the previous caretaker. In addition to the binders, the schoolhouse contains countless amounts of photos and historical artifacts detailing Denver, located 14 miles southeast of Grant City, as well as the Denver Schoolhouse’s rich history.
“We have had history classes from Albany school come up for a day trip, you know?” Foster said. “I would want people to know that if they ever want to come and see, you know, they could contact me. The warmer months are probably easier.”
The schoolhouse, and the necessary renovations to keep it up and running, have been taken care of in part by fundraisers and volunteer donations. Interested parties can purchase hats and T-shirt, calendars and postcards, as well as a Denver cookbook full of recipes compiled by generations of Denver families. Foster’s current wishes for the future of the schoolhouse consist of being able to paint the outside and replace the old ceiling tiles.
To volunteer, donate or visit the Denver Schoolhouse, contact Foster at 660-326-2252, or send a message to P.O. Box 34, Denver, MO 64441.