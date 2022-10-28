GRANT CITY, Mo. — Each week, the Times-Tribune will speak with a member of the community to learn more about what they do. This week, the Times-Tribune spoke with Worth County City Administrator Meggan Brown. Brown has held this position for two years, and describes her job as more than your typical City Administration role.
“I kind of just hop in and do whatever is needed here in the City Hall,” Brown explained. “I help Ceci (Burbach, city clerk), do some of the utility stuff. I take payments, meter reads, postings, I do code enforcement, so I write letters out to people who are in violation of ordinances.”
While this is not where Brown’s list of duties ends, it does prove to be, in her opinion, one of the most difficult parts of her job.
“Definitely not getting the results you want,” she said. “You know, when you send out the letters, and nothing gets done. At times, it can be very frustrating, because you don’t get very far in that process. Most people would like to see the town cleaned up, and of course, we would too, but when you don’t get people that comply with the ordinances, we don’t get the results.”
According to Brown, this position has been very educational for her, not only in the way of day-to-day city duties and grant writing, but also about the residents of Grant City itself. She’s learned about the situations and challenges that members of this community, as well as the community itself, face when it comes to the condition and quality of the town. She now knows firsthand how vital community involvement is to community improvement.
“I’d like to be able to be a better leader, when it comes to community,” Brown said. “Maybe we could get something established, because we need volunteers, and we need people to step up and form groups to do stuff in the community to make it better.”
Brown expressed a desire to see the members of the community band together to clean up streets, increase the overall attractiveness of Grant City and bring more people in to call this place their home. Personally, she loves the small-town feel and atmosphere, and has recently taken an interest in local genealogy. After raising her boys in this community, one of her biggest dreams is to see an increased sense of pride amongst her fellow community members.
“I feel like a lot of people have such a negative view on our town, and that it’s not really worth doing anything,” she said. “I see that there is potential to make it a better place to live. I would love to see people move back, more people move in. I would love to get the attitudes back and have more pride in this town.”
Brown said she would like everyone to know that her door at City Hall is always open, and she would love to hear ideas, concerns and suggestions about how to improve the town, and make sure that it is the best that it can be for citizens old and new.