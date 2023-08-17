GRANT CITY, Mo. — We have had rain off and on all of this past week. It is really unusual to have this kind of weather in August. Some reported as much as 4 1/2 inches on Friday night. I had 2 1/2 here in town.
The Allendale Rodeo went on as planned Friday night with the rain coming before it started and then stopped and held off until after it was over.
It was a rainy time for the annual Weddle Reunion which was held this past week. I think it is such a great thing that they gather every year and on their very own campground and have planned activities for everyone.
We had a really nice turnout for our potluck dinner on Friday. The Olney family came with guests from out of town and some from out of state. We are always pleased to have groups like that attend. Wanda Lynch prepared the meatloaf and it was delicious as usual!
Linda and I got in a couple rounds of golf this week between showers and her work schedule and of course the heat and humidity played a big part in it for me. If it is too hot and humid I can’t be out there! I consider myself very fortunate that I can still go out and enjoy a round of golf occasionally.
One of our frequent visitors at the Center, Doyle Parman, broke his leg in two places over the weekend. We are wishing him well and praying for a speedy recovery.
Our exercise class is going well, we usually have six or seven ladies participating. Glenda Infante is our leader. It usually lasts 30 to 45 minutes. Most of them could be done sitting if need be. If you have problems with your balance, several of the exercises will help with that. We meet on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at 10 a.m.
Drop in anytime, everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on!