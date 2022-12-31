GRANT CITY, Mo. — The following are safety recommendations for ice fishing and locations to ice fish in northwest Missouri.
According to an email from Missouri Department of Conservation Cpl. Brandon Lyddon, a minimum of 4 inches of new, clear, solid ice is the general rule for a person to safely walk on. Ice thickness and strength can vary depending on the body of water, melting that has occurred, air temperature, snow cover, water kept open by wildlife like geese, etc. It is best to ice fish with someone else in case of emergencies.
Some recommended safety equipment is a life jacket, ice picks on a line to put around your neck, ice cleats for your feet to prevent falls, rope and a throwable cushion in case you or someone else falls through.
The MDC has many conservation areas with lakes and ponds to ice fish. Anglers may visit mdc.mo.gov or use the free MO Outdoors app to find information about conservation areas like maps, regulations and more.
Some of the public bodies of water in northwest Missouri to ice fish are Mozingo Lake, Harrison County Lake, Pony Express Lake, Limpp Lake, Worth County Lake, Happy Holler Lake and Smithville Lake.
Fishing permits are required for public water ice fishing, and may be purchased at vendors across Missouri, through the MDC MO Hunting permit app, or online at mdc.mo.gov.
Determine if the ice is safe
“Is the ice safe yet?” is the first question to ask, and the most important consideration. The ice must be at least 4 inches thick. It is impossible to determine if ice will hold you just by the appearance from the bank.
Ice strength is determined by several factors:
- Ice thickness
- Daily temperature
- Snow cover
- Depth of water under the ice
- Size of the lake
- Wind
- Current
- Wildlife activity
Check the ice
- Wait to walk onto the ice until local high temperatures have been well below freezing (32 degrees) for several days.
- With your fishing buddy (never ice fish alone), go out 3 or 4 feet from the bank and make a hole.
- If there is at least 4 inches of ice, continue another 10 or 15 feet and make another hole.
- If everything is still safe and you feel comfortable, keep going, opening holes every 50 feet to make sure ice thickness hasn’t changed.
Remember: Ice rarely forms in uniform thickness. It can be 6 inches in one spot, and 2 inches just a few feet away. An example is areas that have been kept open by ducks and geese.