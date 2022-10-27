MACON, Mo. — The Worth County R-III Marching Band placed first in marching, drum line and color guard on Saturday, Oct. 22, against more than 70 other bands at the Macon Marching Festival.
According to a news release, this is the first time that the band has ever competed in a drum line competition, and led by band director Caleb Smith, they had practiced for three weeks prior to the competition with four of their members being brand new to their instruments.
Color guard also placed first, led by Tera Coleman.