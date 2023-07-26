MARYVILLE, Mo. — A forage meeting from the University of Missouri Extension will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Nodaway County Administration Center.
Spring forage production has been less than half and this meeting is designed to help producers manage their livestock when forage supplies are limited.
Topics include feeding options and costs, pasture recovery and reseeding, herd management, cover crops for forage, harvesting, improving and storing forage, forage economics and making good corn silage. Regional Extension field specialists will be presenting various topics. The meeting is free.
To register, contact MU Extension in Nodaway County at 660-582-8101 or Nodawayco@missouri.edu or MU Extension in Buchanan County at 816-582-8101 or 816-279-1691. To register online, visit https://bit.ly/ MUExtensionlivestock.
For more information, contact Wayne Flanary, Field Specialist in Agronomy at 816-279-1691 or Amie Schleicher, Field Specialist in Livestock at 660-744-6231.
For those who may need accommodations for participation or materials in an alternate format, please notify Schleicher or Flanary as soon as possible so that necessary arrangements may be made.
MU Extension is an equal opportunity/access/ affirmative action/pro-disabled and veteran employer.