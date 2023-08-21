SHERIDAN, Mo. — Each year Bayer contributes to rural nonprofits through its America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, and this year the company selected a Worth County farmer’s choice of nonprofit organization for a $5,000 grant.
This year, Sheridan farmer Troy Hawk decided to gift the money to Worth County R-III’s Friday Friends program (formerly known as Backpack Buddies). The Friday Friends program supplies eligible students with weekend food each Friday during the school year. The local program is overseen by the Mission Possible Center in Grant City in close cooperation with the Worth County R-III School District.
The program is operated through Mission Possible purchasing the food, and local volunteers and high school students packaging and distributing it to the kids. In past years, donations have been sought locally to fund this program, and according to Mission Possible president Kelley Ross, many generous donors have loyally supported the Friday Friends program. She told the Tribune that, due to this one-time grant from Bayer, Friday Friends is already fully funded for the 2023-2024 school year and the program will not be soliciting donations this year.
“But please remember us next year,” Marti Myers, Mission Possible and Friday Friends treasurer, said.
Last year, Mission Possible took over the menu planning and food purchasing, resulting in “tastier food choices and happier student clients than in previous years,” Ross said.
Because of that and the financial situation at this present moment in this country, the Friday Friends program is preparing for elevated student participation this year.
Students who are eligible for free/reduced cost lunch can enroll in Friday Friends. The income guidelines for participating families remain the same as last year. Parents interested in enrolling their Worth County elementary student may find information in their back-to-school packets.
According to the company website, the Bayer Corporation is guided by their purpose “Science for a better life” as it seeks to deliver breakthrough innovations in health care and agriculture.
The company formed this grant program based on the belief that farmers know best which institutions and programs in their communities deserve funding, so it partners with them to direct the grant money. It has donated $63 million to rural nonprofit organizations since the program’s start in 2010.