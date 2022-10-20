Sheridan recycling event set for Nov. 5
SHERIDAN, Mo. — Nodaway County Recycling plans to hold a recycling event on from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 in Sheridan on the west side of the park. The collections will continue on the first Saturday of each month. The final collection for the year, is set for Saturday, Dec. 3.
David Chesnut, of Maryville, plans to provide education on site regrading which materials will be collected, the processing of materials, removing contaminated items and labels, and how to sort materials.
There is no fee to drop-off.
All metals will be accepted with the following guidelines:
- Aluminum cans – rinsed
- Metal containers – emptied, labels removed, rinsed
- Tin food cans – rinsed and labels removed, no food or liquid
- Lids placed inside the can
Contact in advance for large metals, white goods, electronics, etc.
For further information, contact Jessie Smock at 660-582-5121 ext. 4 or email: jessie@nwmorcog.org.
Senior Center to hold November Potluck
GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County Senior Center plans to hold its annual November Potluck dinner on Election Day. The meal served Tuesday, Nov. 8, will include cornbread and beans.