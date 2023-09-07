‘Rise and Science’ set for Tuesday for K-6 families
GRANT CITY, Mo. — Title 1 teachers Megan Humphrey, Jackie Findley, and Nicki Tracy will be hosting “Rise and Science” on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 7:30 to 8 a.m. at the Worth County R-III track.
All K-6 families are invited to attend this short informational meeting, along with conducting a bottle rocket experiment. A light breakfast, granola bars and water will be served.
Tiger Club selling outdoor flags to benefit athletics
GRANT CITY, Mo. — Worth County Tiger Club is selling outdoor, double-sided flags for $35.
All profits will be used by Tiger Club to benefit Tiger athletics. Interested purchasers may order at this link tinyurl.com/TigerClubFlag or email ahealy@wc.k12.mo.us. Payment will be at time of pickup.
County cleanup day scheduled for Saturday
GRANT CITY, Mo. — Worth County will be holding a countywide cleanup day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at various locations throughout the county.
Recyclables for Grant City should be dropped off at the City Barn, located at 615 N. High St. A dumpster for larger non-recyclable items, such as furniture and mattresses, will be at the Worth County Barn, located at 800 S. Lyon St. There will also be a collection point on Main Street in Worth.
A one-time cost of $5 per person/family will be charged at either site.
It is requested that recyclables be separated into bags labeled with the type of items. There will be no hazardous waste or tires accepted at either site.
For more information contact Kevin Fisher at 660- 783-5202 or Meggan Brown at 660-564-2102.