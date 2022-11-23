Recycling event to be held in Sheridan on Dec. 3
SHERIDAN, Mo. — David Chesnut of Nodaway County Recycling will hold a recycling event from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, on the west side of the park in Sheridan, according to a press release from the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments.
Education will be provided on site as to which materials will be collected, the processing of materials, removing contaminated items and labels as well as how to sort materials. There is no fee to drop off items.
Metal items will be accepted using the following guidelines: aluminum cans (rinsed); metal containers (emptied, labels removed and rinsed); and tin food cans (rinsed and labels removed with no food or liquid).
All lids must be placed inside of each can. For large metals, white goods, electronics and similar items please contact in advance.
For more information contact Jessie Smock of the Regional Council of Governments at 660-582-5121, ext. 4, or by email at jessie@nwmorcog.org.