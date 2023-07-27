MDC to host Prairie Days Sept. 9
HARRISON COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri’s grassland legacy and future will be celebrated at Prairie Days, a free, family-friendly event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Dunn Ranch Prairie and Pawnee Prairie in Harrison County, Missouri. The event is hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation, The Nature Conservancy and the Missouri Master Naturalists.
Prairie Day guests can take a wagon tour of Dunn Ranch Prairie to see the bison herd, take part in a variety of conservation and prairie-focused activities and sign up for prairie walks with an MDC natural history biologist. Experts will be on hand to talk about prairie critters and the role of prairie streams and the aquatic life they hold. Food and drinks will be available.
TNC’s Dunn Ranch and MDC’s Pawnee Prairie are located south and east of the small town of Hatfield in northwest Harrison County. The address of the Dunn Ranch office where the event and activities take place is 16970 W. 150th St., Hatfield, MO 64458.