Galanakis named to Avila University Dean’s List
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Avila University announced the 330 undergraduates who made the Dean’s List in fall 2022.
Among them was Kennedy Galanakis, of Grant City.
Undergraduates named to the Dean’s List have successfully completed at least 12 credit hours with at least a 3.5 GPA for the semester.
