Badell graduates from Iowa State University
AMES, Iowa — Nearly 1,800 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University in December. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 16-17 at Hilton Coliseum.
Jessica Badell, of Grant City, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
During the ceremony, Beate Schmittmann, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, spoke at the graduate ceremony.
Alumnus Suku Radia, who retired in 2017 as chief executive officer of Bankers Trust and currently serves as an executive-in-residence in the Ivy College of Business, gave the undergraduate address.
Adwell graduates Magna Cum Laude
LAMONI, Iowa — Graceland University has announced its fall 2022 graduation list. Graduates from around the country and around the world have been recognized for earning undergraduate and graduate degrees from Graceland University between May 31 through Dec. 17, 2022.
Payton Adwell, of Worth County, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education.
Bix added to Dean’s List at Rockhurst University
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rockhurst University has announced the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above. Among the 899 students recognized was Tyler Bix of Sheridan.