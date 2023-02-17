Community improvement grants available to 4-H and FFA youth
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Since 2012, FCS Financial has distributed more than $218,000 across Missouri through Shaping Rural Missouri Grants, according to a news release.
Funds are awarded to assist club or chapter members in bringing positive change by establishing projects that make their local communities better places to live. FCS Financial encourages applicants to collaborate with other community organizations to develop and complete their rural communities and youth development.
Last year, FCS Financial funded more than 70 projects across Missouri. Youth built picnic tables, painted buildings, planted trees and landscaped downtown areas to improve their local communities.
Applications are available online and due April 1. Apply or find more information about the Shaping Rural Missouri Grant program at myfcsfinancial.com, click on the About Us tab and then select Community. Or call 1-800-369-3276 ext. 1173.
Parnell Fish Fry set for March 10
PARNELL, Mo. — The Parnell United Methodist Church will hold a fish fry on Friday, March 10.
According to an event flyer, the event will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The meal will consist of white Pollock fish, sides, desserts and drinks. The cost is a free-will donation.
The church basement is handicapped accessible.