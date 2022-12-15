Allendale Baptist Church to hold live Nativity
ALLENDALE, Mo. — The Allendale Baptist Church plans to host a live Nativity scene at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.
Live animals and a walkthrough of the town of Bethlehem will be held at the church located on the corner of Main and Washington streets.
Grant City Christmas Parade set for Saturday
GRANT CITY, Mo. — A Christmas parade on the Grant City square is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Dec. 17. Anyone and everyone is welcome to sign up for floats, decorate cars and wear costumes in order to “Light up the Night” in honor of Axlyn Gladstone to help make her final Christmas as special as possible.
The only entry fee is a freewill donation to Axlyn and her family, and the GoFundMe is still up and taking donations online at bit.ly/ForAxlyn.