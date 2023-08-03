Grant City invites residents to complete quick survey
GRANT CITY, Mo. — The city of Grant City is inviting residents to respond to a two-question survey to help select a vision statement.
“As our community continues to grow and evolve, it is essential that we work together to define a clear and inspiring vision that will guide us toward a prosperous and sustainable future,” noted a news release. “We believe that the collective wisdom of our residents holds the key to creating a shared vision that reflects the diversity and unique spirit of Grant City.”
According to a news release, the survey contains the top two vision statements as voted on by the Board of Aldermen and residents at the July 25 strategic planning meeting.
Survey-takers are asked to pick the statement that best represents the vision for Grant City over the next 10 to 15 years. There is also an option to submit a statement for consideration.
To access the survey, visit the “City of Grant City, MO” Facebook page or visit: bit.ly/GrantCityVision.
For more information, contact Meggan Brown, city administrator, at mizzoucitygrant@outlook.com or by phone at 660-564-2102.
Grant City CIA to host first Family Fun Night
GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Grant City Community Improvement Agency recently announced it will host its first Family Fun Night.
According to a social media post, the event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at Grant City Pool Park.
A “Chalk the Walk” sidewalk chalk art competition will start at 5 p.m. A winner will be selected in each age category.
While at the event, attendees can learn more about the park’s new rock snake, Roscoe, created by Kali Cameron. The event promises to be filled with “lowkey family fun,” and will offer free bubbles and chalk for all children attending the competition. The Family Fun Night is being sponsored by Jerry and Elaina Welch.
Allendale Rodeo set for Aug. 11 and 12
ALLENDALE, Mo. — The 31st annual Allendale Rodeo is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, at the Allendale Rodeo Arena. The event will continue on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the same location.
The cost to enter is $10 for adults. Children age 12 and younger enter free.
The event will feature nine championship events. Grand River Rodeo Company is serving as event stock contractor.
Numerous amenities will be available at the event including homemade ice cream, funnel cakes, popcorn, quarter-pound burgers, ice cold drinks, a full-service cook shack, kids games, facepainting, vendors and more.