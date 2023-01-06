GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County Partnership Library has an exciting Activity Hour scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14.
From 10-11 a.m. Cheyenne Troutwine, a graduate of Worth County R-III who is with Tri-County Health, will present at Story Time about ‘Germs vs. Soap.’ Children will also be able to take part in a fun project.
She will be bringing a black light for a demonstration that kids will likely find fascinating. Other crafts for them will also be available for those not interested in germs.
For older children and adults, the library will host another Worth County R-III graduate, Riley Drury.
Drury has been working on her first book since she was 11 years old. She began the process with a rough idea in the seventh grade. After years of composing, “The Constitution Crusaders,” it has been published by Christian Faith Publishing.
Recently Drury joined the Times-Tribune newspaper staff as a general assignment reporter and office manager.
The library also will have drinks and cookies for attendees.