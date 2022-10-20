GRANT CITY, Mo. — On Oct. 8, the Worth County Partnership Library hosted their first official Saturday Activity Hour, featuring Worth County R-III teacher Julia Wideman, author of the book “Seasons Under Heaven: A Legacy of Faith.”
Originally, the event was planned to feature a talk from Wideman as well as a story hour from children’s book author Haley Seipel. Seipel was unable to attend and will be rebooked to present her children’s book at a later date. In her absence, Elaine Mullock took over, reading a story and running Activity Hour for the kids while the adults listened to Wideman’s talk.
Wideman shared her life story with the attendees, accompanied by a slideshow, and explained to listeners how her life translated into the writing of her book.
“People like a good story,” she explained.
As she detailed her journey through discovering her husband had cancer and raising five children in the midst of his treatment, Wideman informed attending community members about how she found healing through an overwhelming need to write.
“I had to write it down, or I would forget,” Wideman said, “I did not want to waste it.”
Wideman shared the writing tips she usually shares with her students, such as “don’t fall in love with your baby,” “avoiding perfectionism” and not to waste the stories that each of us is given.
The talk concluded with brunch; the guests were treated to cookies and cinnamon rolls from Kelsey Larson of Isaiah 41:10 Bakery.
Library Director Kandi Hughes said she intends to continue with this event, bringing in more local authors to speak with interested community members.
“This was a good start. I hope we continue to grow,” Hughes said. “The kids had fun, the hour went fast, and Julia’s speech was very heartfelt.”
This program is just one of many that the Partnership Library has to offer, including but not limited to 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten and a social hour from 9-10 a.m. every Thursday.
More information about the library and the upcoming events can be found on the Worth County Partnership Library Facebook page, as well as the WoCo Library Friends email list. Anyone interested in being added to the list may contact Hughes at the library, 660-564-2655, for more information.