GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County weekend kicked off this past week with the newly rescheduled Touch-a-Truck event hosted by the Worth County Community Improvement Association.
The event was held on the square in Grant City, and was free to attend for all adults, with a $1 entry fee for all children who wished to participate.
Participating kids were given a bracelet, and therefore allowed to look at any of the trucks parked around the square. Many local vehicles made an appearance, from school buses to ambulances. There were even tractor rides being given around the square.
In addition to the trucks, there were several vendors set up in front of the courthouse, as well as a food truck positioned across the street.
The Worth County Sherriff’s Office was also set up on the east side of the square, and provided car seat inspections for interested parents.