GRANT CITY, Mo. — The second annual Jingle and Mingle was a success as merry-goers and local businesses alike welcomed the holiday season in Grant City on Friday night.
The event had participating businesses, local organizations and governmental entities host various activities around and near the Worth County courthouse square.
Santa and Mrs. Claus kicked off the event as they made an early arrival to northwest Missouri in preparation for Christmas at First Interstate Bank, courtesy of the Worth County Fire Department.
Besides visiting with Santa, children, parents and family members alike enjoyed visiting the infamous Grinch at Grant City Auto Parts, had an interview with Holly the Elf at the Times-Tribune office and wrote letters to Santa at City Hall.
Other activities eventgoers enjoyed were making Christmas crafts at Rural Missouri Insurance, creating Christmas cards at the Tri-County Health Department, having hot chocolate at Korts Kuts N Kurls, warming up while coloring at the Worth County Senior Center, viewing a candy cane tree at Rowen’s Barbershop, seeing a live Nativity scene next to The Petaler, partaking in a reindeer food station at Tiger Nutrition, participating in a coloring contest at the Worth County Courthouse and the Mission Possible Thrift Store and Food Pantry took part as well. Those attending the event could also get food at the Cruizin Cafe food truck which could be eaten inside the senior center.
Now in its second year, Jingle and Mingle is organized by the Grant City Community Improvement Association.
“We felt like there were no events or activities for kids to do in Grant City, so the Community Improvement Association wanted to do something for the holidays,” association member Brooke Claypool said.
The event, which saw more than 50 children attend, continues to grow, according to Claypool.
“It’s been good,” she said. “We’ve had more businesses this year and it seems like we have good crowds at all the locations.”
The Grant City Community Improvement Association is not done with the holiday season yet as the organization is also preparing the second annual Christmas Light Fight where area residents compete in a variety of categories including Reason for the Season, White Christmas, Hallmark Home, Griswold Home, Lite-Brite and Creative Inflatables. For more information on the contest or to assist with the nonprofit organization, contact Claypool at 660-373-9286 or email the organization at grantcitycia@gmail.com.