GRANT CITY, Mo. — We have been experiencing pretty normal weather for the last of July. We still need rain. The last couple of days have been a little cooler.
Linda Green and I played golf on Friday and Saturday. It wasn’t too bad but I was sure ready to sit down under the fan when I got back to the house. I have to admit I only played 7 holes each day!
My cousin, Ruth Hope (Parman) Pearson from Holdredge, Nebraska, has been here visiting relatives for a few days. She came by to see me today, so nice to visit with her because I hadn’t seen her for a few years. When we were little kids, we lived close and were together a lot.
We have been getting a nice lot of garden stuff brought in. It must be a good year for squash. Last year there wasn’t much squash brought in. We appreciate all of you who donate.
One of our board members, Sharon Fletchall is also having an eye problem; she had a biopsy on the lower lid, which she said could be a form of skin cancer. She is waiting to hear and we are all praying that she will get a good report.
I am pleased every day when I go to the center that there are so many people taking advantage of it. I have talked with people in some of the other towns that say they just don’t have the activity that we do. It would be nice to have some bridge players get a group together to play once a week. Right now the ones that play have to go to Maryville to play.
One of our regular pool players, Gale Mapes from south of Mount Ayr, will be moving to Ankeny, Iowa, and we certainly will miss him, but he told me he has already got a place lined up to play up there. They are moving there to be close to their children.
The OATS bus is going to St. Joe on Monday the 31st. If you call Joan Ford by Thursday evening you would still be able to ride. Her phone number is 660-254-1274.
Stop in anytime, everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on.