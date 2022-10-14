Often modern “tech” can be very confusing. We have to do our best to stay in the current year. We have learned that if something sounds “too good to be true,” it probably IS. Setting our priorities is very important.
We must love God more than anything or anyone here on earth. Our relationships with others will only benefit from that attitude. It will not always be easy but we can pray for guidance, forgiveness and strength. Look at life through God’s eyes, working and serving others. It will only enhance the life God has given us.