The Bible says be strong and put on the armor of God. If we are having no trouble with Satan it must mean he already has us right where he wants us!
One of the most difficult things for us to do is to admit that we are wrong. When Satan can disrupt our lives and make us doubt our faith it gives him a big advantage over us.
We have to stay faithful and study the Bible to find the truth of how God will help us to live as a Christian. Do not doubt your faith in God! Stay true and God will help and protect you.