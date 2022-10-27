The Bible says to “put on the armor of God”; The whole armor, not just one piece, so you can stand against Satan. We are already on God’s side but we need reminders of how to act and how to make good decisions.
We are told to put on the belt of truth, the breastplate of right living, the gospel of peace, the shield of faith, the helmet of salvation and to carry the sword of the Holy Spirit.
As a result we would be a more effective soldier of God, preparing by using the Bible as our guide and learning that God promises us an inner calm and confidence.