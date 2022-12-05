The birth of Jesus on Earth is a favorite story in the Bible. As we near Christmas, we have it on our minds and in our hearts. Many prophesied about him long before he was born and looked forward to his coming.
As an adult, Jesus taught people how they should treat their fellow man and admonished them to obey God in all things. Large crowds followed Jesus as he healed the sick and raised the dead to life.
We still have proof of the power and love that Jesus continues to exhibit in our lives today. How can any of us deny his existence?