The Bible tells the story about a man with two sons. One worked alongside his father and the other wanted a more “exciting” life, and left home. He spent all of his money and was soon without a home or food.
He decided to humble himself and ask for his father’s forgiveness. His father greeted him with open arms. His brother was angry. We are urged to never “give up” on anyone but to be supportive and be forgiving.
When we believe we are living a Christian life we have to watch our attitudes, especially toward others, and pray God will guide us and forgive us too, when we fail.