In life, differences of opinion are inevitable, but we plan ahead in order to be prepared. Often those plans have to be changed. God had specific plans for Jesus to leave heaven to be born as a human baby.
He was to grow to lead all people into a loving and obedient relationship with him. Christmas is a time when we reflect on that story and thank God for all that he has done for us.
Prepare your heart and your mind so that they are in line and in agreement with God’s plan for all to accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior.