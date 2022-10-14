The descendants of A.A. and Clara Motsinger Hunt met for their annual family reunion on Sept. 4 at the Allendale community hall. Present were John, Joyce Hunt from Coralville, Steven Hunt from Creston, James M. Kerwin, Jim and Susan Kerwin from Grant City, Sarah Flanagan from Overland Park, Bobbi Bainum from Redding, Joe, Gina, Maya and Eli Bainum from Cameron, Tristan, Dezirae and Echo Bainum from Waterloo, Kay Henderson from Mount Ayr, Mike Jackson from Maryville, Ken Hunt from Mount Ayr, Keith and Rhonda Hunt, Milo, Iowa, Marjorie Tully from Iowa City, Margaret and Rodney Saville from Maryville, Ramona and Steve Goff from Grant City, Thomas Goff, Eddis Holub,Janis Sunderland from St. Joe, John Hall, Tampa, Marlene Hall Walczynski from Minnesota, Marsha Hall from Jefferson City, and Jordan Hunt from Lamoni.
