DENVER, Mo. — The small village of Denver in Worth County, population 39, still has several original buildings of the town, many of which are usable but not in great condition. But there’s one building in the village that is still thriving and frequently used by the residents — the old wooden, two-story schoolhouse.
Built in 1870, the two-story building housed students from the town through the eighth grade or sixth grade, depending on the memories of various alumni.
“At the turn of the century, like 1900, Denver had about a 500 population,” Helen Foster, current caretaker of the Denver Schoolhouse, said. “They had 80-plus kids going to school here.”
Toward the school’s final years, class sizes had dwindled down to 2-5 students per class. According to a Times-Tribune report from August 1964, the Denver Elementary School had 19 students enrolled when what was then the Worth County R-I Board of Education voted to permanently close the school.
Nick Abplanalp, who was in one of the last classes at Denver Elementary, said each floor of the school housed three grades each with the lower levels classes on the first floor and the higher levels on the second floor. The school operated much like an old one-room schoolhouse with one teacher for several grades. The only main difference appeared to be the classes separated between the two floors, requiring at least one teacher per floor.
Abplanalp said he had the same teacher, Evelyn Grooms, for first through third grade. He also had the same teacher for both fourth and fifth grade but a different teacher for sixth grade, his final year at Denver. For a period of time in the late 1920s to early 1940s, a two-year high school operated on the second floor of the schoolhouse as well.
While the school may have closed nearly 60 years ago, many alumni still have strong memories about their years in the Denver Schoolhouse.
Diana Reynolds and Mary Bram McClellum, who are also cousins, specifically remember what they referred to as “Fun Day,” which occurred on Fridays when Reynolds’ father, Elton Ridge, was one of the teachers.
Fun Day occurred after a week of hard work from the students and when all their assignments were completed. This was the day students played softball with other area schools, ice skated on the river and went sledding or did other activities instead of being in the classroom all day.
Abplanalp has many memories at the old wooden schoolhouse. He remembers someone having to climb into the sewer drain each week to retrieve a baseball, playing the Tonette each week in music class, the metal maypole playground equipment and the water fountain system.
“We had a water fountain, it just, it was a stone jar and they carried a five-gallon bucket and put in it and pushed the button to get the (water),” Abplanalp said. “And of course everybody had their own cup, but we all drank out of the same cup. It didn’t phase anybody.”
Abplanalp also said he was on the second floor of the schoolhouse the day President John. F. Kennedy was assassinated. The school’s cook, Julia Jones, was working in the cafeteria when the broadcast came across the radio announcing the president had been shot and killed. She then raced up the stairs to relay the news to the teacher and students.
The Denver Schoolhouse, sitting right off of State Route M, is filled with decades of history created and experienced by students who continue to have a strong connection to the building and continue to come back to it all these years later.
“It’s pretty nice to still have it and everybody comes back and reminisce about it and stuff,” Abplanalp said. “Been here most of, well, for all of us, have been here forever because it was 1870 when it was built. It means a lot to still have it here.”
Today, the cafeteria has been redone and is used to host the Town of Denver meetings, garage sales, the Denver Schoolhouse reunion and other family reunions. It also serves as a museum and a historical landmark with an abundance of history from various schoolhouses, local families and the town of Denver.
In the old classroom on the first floor, the room is filled with school pictures, paintings of Denver, old school and town memorabilia such as an old softball uniform and Lion’s Club hat. It also has shelving lined with binders and books full of information about several old schoolhouses, obituaries and family history.
To keep up with maintenance, Foster said there have been volunteers who donated time and resources to help scrap the ceiling, replace sheetrock and paint the walls and wainscoting. The building also has received grants from the Grand River Mutual Telephone Company over the years to paint the outside of the building.
“We still have lots of alumni come in and, you know, lots of people that went to school here,” Foster said. “It means a lot to them.”